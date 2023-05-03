Srinagar: Government Medical College, Srinagar, and Kashmir Urological Society are jointly hosting a twin conference cum workshop on the latest technological advancements in the field of Surgery and Urology.

The twin conference combining Surgery and Urology will be held from June 1st to 3, 2023. It is organized by the Post-Graduate Department of General and Minimal Access Surgery, GMC, Srinagar in collaboration with the Kashmir Urological Society.

Professor of Surgery, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Iqbal Saleem told The Kashmir Monitor that the conference is primarily about the use of new technology and recent developments in the field of surgical sciences and urology which will have a subsequent positive impact on patient management.

“The surgical sciences are rapidly expanding as we are witnessing new techniques being developed. These advances offer the promise of less postoperative morbidity and pain, and decreased length of hospitalization, thus further improving patient standards of care,” he said.

Saleem added, our goal is to demonstrate those techniques to students and younger surgeons so that they find the best possible solutions for treating patients in our community. “We will try highlighting the use of laparoscopic and robotic surgical equipment to heal and treat patients who suffer from urological and surgical diseases.”

Among the key objectives of the conference, Saleem added, the conference plans to gather people of eminence who would operate and demonstrate their surgical skills and knowledge of new robotic procedures to students, post-graduate students, and FNB Minimal Access Surgery students.

“The surgeons will have a direct interaction with the students from the operation theatre and will look forward to answering the queries from the audience. It will also be live-streamed as we want to ensure more people understand what’s happening in the newer field of laparoscopic and urological surgery,” he added.

Additionally, the conference will have a large number of participants–internationally recognized health experts, surgeons from other parts of India, doctors from Government Medical College, Srinagar, GMC Jammu, SKIMS, Soura, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, and Post-Graduate students.