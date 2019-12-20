Global Investors Summit to change economic future of J&K: CS

Jammu, Dec 19: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee constituted for hosting the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020. The Apex Committee is responsible for the overall high level coordination necessary for the successful conduct of the Investment Summit.

All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, HoDs of various Departments attended the meeting held at Udhyog Bhavan. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and HoDs of Departments headquartered in Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

A detailed presentation on the contours of the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 was made by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department. Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) is the nodal agency for conducting the summit. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been selected as the National Partner. Earnest Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Expro have been selected as Knowledge, Media and Event Partner respectively through a competitive bidding process.

Several Committees such as Empowered Committee, Hospitality Committee, Venue Management Committee, Traffic & Security Committee, transport Committee, Cultural Committee, City Beautification Committees, Media and Publicity Committee, Sight Seeing Committee, Exhibition Committee etc with specific role and responsibilities, headed by Administrative Secretaries, are also being constituted. These Committees will be working in synergy for desired outcomes.

Pertinent to mention that Lieutenant Governor will be presiding over various pre-event functions in coming weeks including an interactive session with potential Investors at New Delhi scheduled on 8th January, 2020 to set the stage for J&K Global Investors Summit-2020. Further, road-shows on the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 are being planned. District level awareness camps and a curtain raiser are also part of the pre-event preparations.

While underscoring the importance of J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 for J&K, Chief Secretary emphasized the need to synergize the roles and responsibilities of the Administrative Secretaries, HoDs and other officers to make the Summit a festive and rejoicing event with a focus on outcomes.

Chief Secretary said that the Summit will provide J&K a platform to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential in the investment sector. Participating trade and industry organizations will have an opportunity to know firsthand about the business friendly policies of the Government and identify business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. This Summit will be a mega event, with strategic sectoral sessions, round table deliberations, technical presentations, partnerships, one-to-one business meetings and signing of MoUs.

Chief Secretary said that that the Summit will kick start industrial development in J&K at par with other States and propel J&K as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors. “Investors Summit will provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions from the minds of outside trade and business community about investment in J&K. It will present immense opportunities to develop contacts between the local and outside business community and will provide not only primary employment but also generate secondary and ancillary employment opportunities for youth in J&K” Chief Secretary observed.

Chief Secretary asked Administrative Secretaries to focus on sectors in line with J&K’s intrinsic strength and aspirations of its youth and come up with appropriate and investment friendly sectoral polices and investible project proposals so that J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 leads to tangible outcomes and a futuristic road map for rapid development of potential sectors in J&K.

Chief Secretary asked Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a set of standard response to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on investment in J&K for information of the potential investors and stakeholders. He asked the National, Knowledge, Media and Event Partners to provide maximum possible support to the JKTPO for successful organization of the event.