Lead Stories
Global investors’ summit: LG led delegation to meet India Inc leaders in Mumbai today
Mumbai, Feb 20: Top officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration will visit the country”s financial capital and meet industry leaders on Friday, more than six months after the virtual abrogation of Article 370.
Led by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the officials will be pitching about the business possibilities in the restive Kashmir Valley to leaders of India Inc, officials said on Thursday.
A global investors” summit is being planned at capital Srinagar in May, and the event in a city hotel is organised by industry lobby CII, which is also a national partner for the summit, they said.
The union government”s bold moves on the vexed Kashmir issue in August have been met with mixed response, with many going public with the prolonged shutdown of telecom connectivity in the valley and the continuing detentions of political leaders, while others have welcomed the move.
At the time of the announcement, the Centre had assured that carving out union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will fasten economic development of the region through focused attention.
There were also reports of mega projects like a massive solar project in the mountaineous Ladakh region being launched.
The summit in May will be a showcase of investment opportunities across sectors, officials said.
Other officials and bureaucrats, including Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the secretary for industries and commerce; Anoo Malhotra, the director of industries and commerce; and Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of planning development and monitoring, among others, are expected to be present on Friday.
Militancy related incidents in Kashmir have seen a downturn: Army Chief
New Delhi, Feb 20: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said that militancy- related incidents have seen a downturn and the Army is maintaining pressure on “terror groups”.
“There is an external dimension to the decrease in cross-border terrorism,”he said.
When asked on the health condition of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the army chief only said security forces are geared up to take care of any situation.
On the proposed creation of a theatre command exclusively for J&K, he said there will be detailed discussions before anything is finalised.
“Indian Army does not discriminate any soldier based on religion, caste, creed, or even gender. The outlook of the Indian Army has been throughout like this and that is why we started inducting women officers as early as in 1993,” Gen Naravane told reporters.
Indian Army has taken the initiative to induct women in rank and file, and the first batch of 100 women soldiers is undergoing training at Corps of Military Police Centre and School, he said.
“The Supreme Court’s decision is a welcome one as it brings out a sense of clarity and purpose to gainfully employ officers for better efficiency of the organisation. I must assure that everybody in the Indian Army including women officers will be given equal opportunity to contribute to the nation as also progress in their careers,” he said hailing the verdict as enabling.
Letters are being sent to women officers asking whether they will prefer permanent commissioning, the Army chief said.
Second batch of Union ministers to visit JK in April
New Delhi, Feb 20: The second batch of about 40 Union ministers is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in April to get first-hand information about various development schemes initiated thereby both the central government and the Union Territory administration, officials said on Thursday.
The Prime Minister”s Office (PMO) will decide the composition of the ministerial delegation that will undertake the follow up of the first visit of 37 Union ministers, who had toured Jammu and Kashmir last month.
“A second batch of about 40 Union ministers may undertake a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Dates and composition of the team have not been fixed yet but it will be done soon after the Budget session of Parliament,” a government official said.
After the recess, the second part of the budget session will begin on March 2 and it will end on April 3.
The PMO will finalise the list of the ministers and each minister will be assigned a particular district and focus will be on the Kashmir Valley, the official said.
Some of the ministers of the first batch may also be part of the second batch, he said.
The ministers will assess the development initiatives undertaken by the central government as well as the UT administration on the ground and they will not talk about political issues, the official said.
By interacting with the locals, they will try to get first-hand information about the roads, healthcare facilities, power situation, functioning of academic institutions etc. in the UT, he added.
As many as 37 central ministers had visited Jammu and Kashmir last month following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted an honest assessment of the various welfare schemes being implemented there.
Among those who had visited Jammu and Kashmir were Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.
The Union ministers have already submitted their feedback to the PMO on the implementation of various development schemes there.
There were two sets of feedback — one on the initiatives taken by the UT administration and the other on the Centre”s initiatives — another official said.
Most of the central ministers stayed overnight at their respective places of visit such as Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, besides others.
In August last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Since then, the Centre has been closely monitoring the on the ground implementation of various development programmes there.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President”s rule.
Goodbye power outages: Govt commissions Alasteng, Bandipora grid stations after 10 years
Srinagar, Feb 20: Power outages will soon be a thing of past as Jammu and Kashmir government has commissioned much-awaited 320MVA Alasteng and 50 MVA Bandipora grid stations to receive additional electricity from the central grids.
Installed capacity of Kashmir has now reached 1600 MVA mark against the peak demand of 2100 MVA.
Chief Engineer, PDD (Transmission) Hashmat Yousuf Qazi told The Kashmir Monitor that the Valley will now get 25 per cent additional electricity from the central grids.
“For the last one week, we are providing additional power to consumers. There are less outages now. The overall requirement of power supply in Kashmir is 2100 MVA, which too will be covered this year,” he said.
For the last few years, Centre has been allotting additional electricity to Jammu and Kashmir to overcome power crisis during winters. In 2018, Centre allocated additional 700 MWs of power to Jammu and Kashmir in view of higher demand in winters.
Qazi said 160 MVA Lassipora and 160 MVA Batpora grid stations too will be commissioned soon to bridge the supply gap.
“Lassipora station will be commissioned in August this year. Batpora will be made functional in March next year. Then there are other grid stations in pipeline. These include 160-320MVA Delina grid station, 132 KV Khanyar and 132 KV Tengpora and Khanmoh50-100MVA,” he said.
Qazi said the department is now focusing on stopping power thefts and conserving energy. “People use more electricity than load agreement particularly during winter. While the gap between supply and demand will be bridged, people will have to use power judiciously. Infrastructure development alone cannot help, consumers too need to take utmost care of the resources,” he said.
Another official of the PDD said under Prime Minister’s Development Package, many new power projects are coming up.“The transmission and distribution system is being upgraded. Bottlenecks are being identified to ensure uninterrupted power supply during peak months,” he said.