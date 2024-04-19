Four Fall into Kulgam Trench, Two Critical

SRINAGAR: At least four individuals, including two non-locals, slipped and fell into a trench in the Chakpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, officials said.

They were working in the trench when suddenly they slipped and fell into it. Soon after the incident, police and locals rushed to the spot and rescued them,” they said.

The officials said they were shifted to a hospital, where the condition of two among them is said to be critical—(KNO)

