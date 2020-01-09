Forget Smart City: Sixty percent of Srinagar lacks drainage

Srinagar, Jan 8: Forget smart city, over 737 kilometers of Srinagar is without drainage system.

Thanks to sloppy administration, only nine of the 20 drainage projects have been completed so far in Srinagar, which is being molded as smart city.

An official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said summer capital city has only 40 percent drainage system in place. “Out of 1283 kilometers, we have completed only 546 kilometers of drainage for the last 10 years. Over 737 kilometers of Srinagar is without drainage system,” he said.

Neither SMC nor Public Works Department has in recent years, been able to resolve the issue which time and again causes inconvenience to people.

Official document of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that in 2019-20 around 20 project of Srinagar drainage were taken up, however only nine have been completed so far.

“Fifty percent work on 60 meter drain at Shahanshah colony has been completed. The project has come at an estimated cost of around Rs nine lakh, however, only Rs 4.45 lakh have been released,” the document says.

Similarly, sixty per cent work on storm water drain at Bhagaat Shora, Sheish Bagh, Ellahi Bagh has been completed. The cost of the is estimated at Rs 58 lakh. However, only 19 lakh have been released so far.

Only 75 percent work on the drain at Kitab lane Rajbagh Srinagar has been completed. Of the total project cost of Rs 41.25 lakh, only Rs 14.39 lakh have been released so far.

An official said funds shortage is the main reason for incomplete projects.

“The drainage system does not exist in 60 percent area of Srinagar district. The unplanned constructions are main reasons for poor drainage system in the Valley,” he added.

Executive Engineer, City Drainage, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary told Kashmir Monitor that 50 per cent work on approved projects of drainage has been completed. “However work is going on to achieve 100 percent target in Srinagar city. Work will be completed by February 2020”, he said.