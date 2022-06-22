Hyderabad: A Muslim sarpanch donated Rs 25 lakh and raised Rs 25 lakh for the Rama temple at Budidampadu village in Khammam district of Telangana

Shaik Meera Saheb, the sarpanch of Budidampadu village in Khammam district’s Raghunadapalam Mandal, raised Rs 25 lakh in donations and contributed Rs 25 lakh for the temple’s construction.

After several bigwigs failed to build the Ramalayam, Shaik Meera decided to take the initiative. K Bicha, Nanda, and Konya, three tribal brothers, gave 1000 square yards of land for the temple’s building.

Sarpanch told The New Indian Express (TNIE) said that he goes to temples and churches to offer prayers. “We can’t take anything with us when we die,” he continued, “but our work will be remembered forever,” he said.

“Muslims erected many temples around the state. Nizam, for example, erected the Bhadrachalam Ramalayam. During the British rule, a Muslim built a church in Dornakal, Mahaboobabad district, for Rs 20 crore,” he claimed.

Telangana MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao praised Shaik Meera’s gesture in bringing the communities together.

“This is Telangana!” the Minister wrote in a tweet. These are the tales we should be telling! Shaikh Meera Saheb, the Sarpanch of Boodidampaadu village in Telangana, built the Lord Ram temple with his own funds.”