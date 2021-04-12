Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Fitness is the solution to all physical and mental problems: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI : Union Youth Affair and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that fitness is the solution to all physical and mental problems and added that let’s maintain a better body to feel great.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju shared a video of him running uphill and captioned the post, “#FitIndiaMovement today morning in Srinagar running uphill at an altitude of 5,400 feet. Anywhere & anytime let’s maintain a better body to feel great! Fitness is the solution to all physical & mental problems. ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ #NewIndiaFitIndia.”

On Saturday, Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence for rowing discipline at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Water Sports Academy in Srinagar.

He was joined by Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor, J&K, Farooq Khan, Advisor to LG of J&K and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Youth Services, J&K for the ceremony at the Nehru Park in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

