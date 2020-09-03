Edu dept kicks off process for annual board exams slated to be held in November

Srinagar: Education department has kicked off the process for board examinations across Kashmir.

Chief education officers (CEO) of all districts have been asked to furnish details regarding the number of schools, government as well as private, available for conducting the annual examination of class X, XII, and XII in November.

Every year, around 65,000 candidates appear for class 10th and another 46,000 appear for 12th class board examinations.

Director School Education, Dr. Younis Malik has issued a formal order asking all CEOs to provide information about the number of examination halls, number of lecture rooms, and the total number of students that can be accommodated in each school.

“Also furnish the same details in case of private schools that can accommodate at last one examination center for 10th, 11th, and 12th classes. While furnishing the details please give the exact area in square feet and number of students that can be accommodated keeping in view the social distancing,” read the order.

An official of the education department said that due to coronavirus, the department has started the preparation a little earlier.

“We need to have an overview of the available space. Keeping in view the social distancing, the school which was accommodating around 100 students, can now accommodate only 50 because we have to arrange the seating with 2-meter distancing,” he said.

The official said that in the Srinagar district, around 21000 students appear for 10th class examination and around 20,000 students appear for 12th class exams. “This year, we need to identify more schools for exam centers in Srinagar. We will follow all the SOPs inside the exam centers,” he added.