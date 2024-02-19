Earthquake with Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. The intensity of the earthquake measured on the Richter scale in 5.5, according to Kashmir weather.

The depth of the quake was 10 km. As per the National Center for Seismology 9NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located 148 km northwest of Ladakh’s Kargil.

Tremors were also felt in Srinagar. Panic gripped the area after tremors.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries or collateral damage due to the earthquake.

More details are still awaited.

(It is a developing story)