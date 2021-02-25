In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Dwivedi posted as Comm Secy GAD

Srinagar, Feb 25: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered posting of two senior officers.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

 

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (JK:1997), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding
additional charge of Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department and Mining Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Dwivedi ,as per the order, shall continue to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders—(KNO)

