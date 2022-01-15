SRINAGAR: Will Jammu and Kashmir breach 5000 cases a day next week?

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented COVID wave with daily caseload touching 2456 on Friday. They include 934 from the Jammu division and 1522 from the Kashmir division. Five Covid deaths have also been reported on Friday.

Doctors fear that cases and hospitalizations may increase in the coming days. “We were expecting a third wave. Cases are exponentially rising in other states. Now the same trend is being witnessed in J&K. In the next few weeks, we expect cases will surge. Infection spread is very rapid, but the severity and diseases are very less compared to the last two waves. Our hospital admissions have not been affected much, but if the trend continues then there is a possibility a percentage will have to be admitted,” said leading pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah.

On May 9. 2021, Jammu and Kashmir breached the 5000 mark ceiling. On that day, 5443 new cases were reported, which was the highest.

Currently, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 352623. Of them, 10003 are Active Positive (4802in Jammu and 5201in Kashmir), 338063 have recovered. The death toll stands at 4557 –2216 in Jammu and 2341 in Kashmir.

Moreover, 380 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals.

On COVID vaccination, 72,309 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,97,41,706.

Of the 20148633 Covid test results available, 352623 samples have tested positive and 19796010 samples have been tested as negative to date.

Till Friday, 5482972 persons have been enlisted for observation. They included 7166 in-home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 10003 in isolation, and 433786 in-home surveillance. Besides, 5027460 persons have completed their surveillance period.

“During the second wave, we were fully prepared. There was no case where we felt that there was a shortage of oxygen or other things. The health care system is prepared. We have seen in developed countries that if cases increase healthcare system collapses. So we have to follow CAB to limit the infections,” Dr. Naveed said.