COVID alert for this Eid: No roadside sale of sacrificial animals in Kashmir; buyers, sellers to be tested, vaccinated

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned the sale of sacrificial animals at random places to prevent the spread of COVID in the valley.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that the administration has directed the deputy commissioners to identify suitable places for the sale of sacrificial animals.

“However, sale and purchase of the animals shall be done strictly as per COVID-19 guidelines,” said the minutes of a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole.

The administration has directed the Sheep Husbandry department for making sacrificial animals available at identified spots so that proper SOPs are followed by the sellers and buyers.

The health department has been asked to conduct the vaccination and testing of the people visiting the designated sale points.

“Director Health Services Kashmir shall explore the possibility of vaccination and testing at these identified places of sacrificial animals and markets. Moreover, testing and vaccination facilities shall be provided to the commuters on the roads viz Mughal Road and Simthan pass also,” it said.

The administration has also decided to involve Red Cross, NSS, NCC, and home guard for streamlining and manning the crowd in the markets.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced to below 230. The administration has initiated the process of vaccination of the mutton retailers and bakers ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha to contain the spread of the virus.

“The administration is making all the arrangements to restrict the emergence of the third wave of COVID-19. Any violation to the SOPs will be dealt with strictly, whether at markets or religious places,” an official said.

As per the document, the divisional commissioner directed the DCs to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines/SOP without any fail in their respective districts.

This year, the local breeders have supplied almost three lakh sheep. Two lakh animals are being imported from other states.

“Two-three lakh sheep is being provided by the local breeders. The rest of the animals are being imported from neighboring states. Director FCS&CA and animal husbandry shall ensure that only quality and healthy animals are transported to Kashmir valley for sacrificial purposes,” the document said.