Covid-19: India reports 91,702 cases, 3403 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 91,702 COVID19 cases, 1,34,580 discharges & 3,403 deaths in last 24 hrs, said Health Ministry on Friday.

A total of 2,92,74,823 positive cases have been reported so far, including 2,77,90,073 recoveries, and 11,21,671 active case.

As many as 24,60,85,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

On a positive note, recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day with 1,34,580 recoveries being recorded on Friday, pushing the recovery rate to 94.93 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 37,41,42,384 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 20,44,131 were tested in the past one day.

On the vaccination front, a total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated across the country till now with 27,76,096 inoculated in the last 24 hours.

