Countdown begins for class 10-12 exams; JKBOSE to upload roll number slips within week

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has finalized all the arrangements for class 10 to 12 exams. The roll number slips of the students will be available on the website within one week.

A BOSE official said the roll number slips for the hard and soft zones of the Kashmir Division will also be uploaded on the portal by the IT division in a week.

“The roll number slips will be uploaded on the portal in a week where the school authority will be able to download it and then they will provide the roll number slips to their respective students,” said an official.

The BOSE will also notify the date sheet for the annual (Regular) examination of class 10th to 12th students falling in hard zone areas of Kashmir division in two days.

According to an official, all preparations for class 10 to 12 exams have been completed and the exam centers have also been allotted for students.

Joint Secretary Examination, Lal Hussain told The Kashmir Monitor that in two days, the date sheet for the annual (Regular 2024)examination of class 10th to 12th students falling in hard zone areas of Kashmir division will be issued.

In the Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, 19 in Bandipora, 32 in Kupwara, 28 in Kulgam, and 13 in Budgam fall in hard zones.

The date sheet for the class 10, 11, and 12 of soft zones of the Kashmir division has already been issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE.

He also said that the JKBOSE team is going to make sure that in every exam center, there is no scope for cheating.

“Most of the schools in the districts of Kashmir have CCTV cameras where every activity will be monitored during the exams. Since the invigilators have also been given strict instructions, the JKBose team itself will be keeping a watchful eye on everything,” he said.

Additionally, he stated that the process of evaluation will begin after two or three papers. After that, the results will be announced accordingly, he added.