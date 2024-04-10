Climate emergency: Famous springs on verge of extinction

Srinagar: Several renowned springs in Tral town and its adjacent areas in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district are facing a dire threat to their existence due to official neglect, raising concerns among residents.

According to residents, the springs in Tral town and its surrounding areas are on the brink of extinction due to both public apathy and governmental indifference. They lamented that people have been discarding waste, including polythene and diapers, into these water bodies, posing a severe threat to their survival.

The Batnag Spring, once renowned for its fresh water and utilized by the entire area for drinking and irrigation purposes, has witnessed significant pollution over the last two decades.

Residents said they heavily relied on this spring for clean drinking water, but without immediate intervention, its preservation seems unlikely.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a local, expressed concern over the neglect of these springs. “These springs were once known for their pristine water and abundant fish population. However, pollution has led to a drastic decline in their numbers, with authorities failing to take appropriate action,” he said.

Locals criticized the Municipal Committee Tral for generating substantial revenue but failed to implement effective measures for the preservation of these springs, located in the heart of the town and its surroundings. “Without immediate intervention, these water bodies could disappear entirely,” they warned.

We have several times informed officials to take immediate steps for the preservation of this spring. We even assured our cooperation; however, they failed to take any action,” said a local.

Residents have urged higher authorities to intervene urgently and implement measures for the preservation of these immediate steps for the preservation of these bodies. ( With KNO inputs)