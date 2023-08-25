ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to ensuring a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanisms.

Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference-2023, in New Delhi today.

A total of more than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts, joined the Conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes. Among those who attended the Conference in Delhi were the two Ministers of State in MHA and top officers involved in managing national security issues, including the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs, and CAPFs.

Before the commencement of the Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column, erected in the memory of those anonymous martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in Terror & Narco- Financing in India, the use of Forensic Science in the investigation, Social challenges, Emergency preparedness for Nuclear and radiological exigencies, and Cyber Security framework.

During the sessions, interacting with the participants, the Union Home Minister emphasized the crucial role of District Police officers in managing internal security. He also urged cutting-edge Police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation.

The Home Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, besides other issues relating to the security of the citizens and India. Appreciating the work done by different agencies in this area, he urged all the states and agencies to continue taking strong action against the drug dealers and networks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the concluding session of the Conference on Friday, August 25, 2023.