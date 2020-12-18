Bride falls from roof on wedding day, marriage takes place in hospital

A couple in Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj district decided not to change their marriage plans after the bride accidentally fell off from the roof of her house on the wedding day.

The woman, who injured her spine and legs at her home, was admitted to a hospital.

The couple decided to tie the knot in the hospital only.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital said that the woman was given a perission to perform the ritual in hospital premises.

“The woman had accidentally fallen from the roof due to which there was a minor injury in her spine. Her legs cannot move as of now. Since she was about to get married, we have given her permission to carry out the rituals. We have also advised her to avoid locomotion of the legs,” Singh said.

“It is beautiful to see the bride and the groom getting married despite the bride being bedridden,” he added.

Awdhesh, the groom says, “Whatever happened was destiny. I have decided to be with her and support her in times of trouble.”

Aarti, the bride, says, “Initially, I felt a bit apprehensive. But, later, my husband told me he will be there for me even if I don’t recover. I felt happy knowing that.”

The family members of the couple were seen offering their blessings to them at the hospital itself.