Beware of touts! Director Tourism appeals to tourists to buy tickets online 

SRINAGAR, APRIL 08: On the directions of Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, the Tourism department today conducted enforcement drives at various tourism destinations viz. Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Doodhpathri to take stock of services extended to tourists.

On the occasion, special focus was laid on curbing the menace of skyrocketing hotel accommodation charges, unilateral fixation of hotel and guest house rates, renewal and registration of hospitality facilities, safe sanitation parameters, parity of logistic charges vis-a-vis services rendered, and a lot of other issues.

Various unregistered tourism service providers were also asked to register themselves with the tourism department.

Moreover, a fine to the tune of Rs 22500 was realized from different stakeholders for violation of various provisions of the TT Act.

Further, they were instructed to provide services as per rates fixed by the department, and were warned that anybody found overcharging would be taken to task as per TT Act.

Meanwhile, the Director of Tourism Kashmir, who is also Managing Director of J&K Cable Car Corporation has appealed to tourists to book tickets for Gondola through online mode only as the Corporation has no means of selling tickets offline. He cautioned them that they should not get themselves fleeced by touts.