Jammu: A meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was today organized by Press Information Bureau, Jammu at Jammu.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Director General (Region) PIB J&K and Ladakh Rajinder Chaudhry.

During the meeting, Rajinder Chaudhry highlighted the working of the Press Information Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir, and Central Bureau of Communication, J&K & Ladakh Region. Sh. Chaudhry emphasized that there is an essential need for strengthening inter-media relations between different media units of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, J&K DIPR, and Central Government Departments in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Regions. Sh. Chaudhary further stressed the cooperation between the departments in giving meaningful information and data and better media integration and synergy in achieving better media coverage.

Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau Jammu, Ayushi Puri said that PIB Jammu whenever approached by any of the Central Government Departments based in J&K provides the best media coverage for their events, even arranging media for making the events successful. She also said that their social media handles are too taken care of by requesting the important handles to amplify their tweets and Facebook posts.

PRO Defence Udhampur, Abhinav Navneet suggested more coordination between the media units and departments for better media coverage of important events like those organized by Defence. He also suggested that the social media handles of media units and departments must be verified so that authenticity is maintained and tagging did during important events.

Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur, Khursheed Yousuf gave an overview of the department and the functioning of its various units. The mandate of CBC offers an opportunity to all the media units and departments to highlight various centrally sponsored schemes and initiatives, he said. He also highlighted the role of CBC during the recently held Katra Festival, information dissemination related to Poshan Maah, Har Ghar Tiranga, etc.

Head Regional News Unit, AIR, and DD, R K Raina said that for future collaboration, the departments must share news of important events with DD and AIR so that the same is given wider coverage which will also ensure better coordination among us.

Renu Raina, All India Radio, Jammu said that AIR is giving wide coverage to the ongoing public outreach program by the Union Ministers in J&K, taking on-air special weekly programs on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, PM’s 15 Point Program, Swachhta Campaign 2.0, etc.

Post-Master General, J&K, Col. Vinod Kumar thanked PIB, DD, and AIR for better coverage of their events in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by Gautam Verma, Program Head, DDK, Jammu, Anjana Badiyal, Program Executive, AIR Poonch, K K Lidoo, Program Head, AIR, Kathua & Mukesh Kumar, FPO, JKDIPR.

The meeting called upon the media units to focus on better synergy, cooperation, and improvement in quality content concerning highlighting the initiatives and welfare programs of the Central Government.

During the meeting, various action points were also worked out and suggestions were put forth for assisting the various departments in formulating coverage and feedback strategies. The meeting emphasized the strategy to achieve this objective, by designing their publicity programs more attractively and will have to highlight the schemes through success stories to attract the public attention to generate greater enthusiasm among the masses.

IMPCC meeting is convened to provide a platform for members to highlight their activities and initiatives.