Believe it or not, police detained two roosters after they raided cockfight ring at Dumaliguda village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The cocks have been tied with ropes at the police station after they were caught attacking each other with sharp knives as per instruction of their owners.

Media reports said police raided a cockfight den at Dumaliguda village. Four gamblers were arrested in this connection while the two cocks were also taken into custody.

Police also seized some sharp weapons used in the cockfight. “Acting on a tip-off, we raided the area where illegal cockfight and gambling was underway. Four persons were arrested and two cocks have been detained in this connection,” said Malkangiri police station OIC.

“We are looking for a caretaker who can take care of the roosters. The cocks will be handed over to the caretaker soon,” he added.

Illegal cockfighting and gambling activities are rampant in some pockets of tribal-infested Malkangiri during paddy harvesting season.

“Raids will continue to curb all illegal activities,” said another police official.