Two job fairs were organised by Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU) under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav inJammu and Srinagar on 20th December 20 and December 23 respectively.

A total of 458 candidates trained under Himayat Programme took part in these Job Melas. Representatives of 14 companies participated in the events including Ecom Express, Raymond, Quess Staffing, JeenaSeekho, PNG HR Services, The Khyber, Hotel Kabo, Devyani etc.







Himayat-DDUGKY is a flagship skill development cum placement program of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Himayat-DDUGKY is implemented in Private-Public-Partnership (PPP) mode by Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) which are empanelled with Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India. The objective of the program is to impart skill training and employment to unemployed youthof J&K.

Job Mela at Jammu was inaugurated by Deepika Sharma, Chief Operating Officer Himayat. While speaking on the occasion,she appreciated the employers present on the occasion for providing employment opportunities to the youth. She also urged them to engage maximum number of Himayat trained candidates in future recruitment drives in their respective agencies/companies. She stated that these types of Job Fairs provide an opportunity to trained candidates from all streams to access various career options.

COO, Himayat congratulated all the shortlisted candidates and encouraged them to take placement opportunities outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Speaking on the Job Mela in Srinagar, Adil Ashraf,State Project Manager, Himayat expressed his gratitude to all the employers for their contribution in supplementing the efforts of Himayat Mission Management Unit in providing the employment opportunities to youth.

On both the occasions employers were felicitated by presenting the mementos.

Besides, the events were attended by State Project Managers, Himayat, JKRLM, Project Officers, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, officials ofNABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) and representatives Project Implementing Agencies.