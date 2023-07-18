Bollywood fans worldwide are in for a treat as the iconic duo of Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt is set to reunite with the talented superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming blockbuster “Welcome 3.”

The news reported by national media has sent waves of excitement through the entertainment industry, with expectations soaring for another laugh riot filled with unforgettable performances.

Building upon the massive success of its prequels, “Welcome” and “Welcome Back,” the third installment of the franchise promises to be an even grander affair.

Arshad Warsi, whose comic timing and endearing charm have won the hearts of audiences over the years, is all set to reprise his beloved character of “Circuit” in the film. Fans can expect his unparalleled chemistry with Akshay Kumar.

The excitement doubled when it was officially announced that Sanjay Dutt, the multifaceted and immensely talented actor, will join the ensemble cast. His inclusion adds a new dimension of anticipation, with fans eager to witness his collaboration with Akshay Kumar and the rest of the ensemble.