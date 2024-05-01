Plantation drive brings life to 364 Kulgam polling stations

KULGAM: In a concerted effort towards environmental sustainability and community engagement, the District Election Office Kulgam executed plantation drives at all 364 polling stations of the district under SVEEP.

With the General elections to Lok Sabha scheduled on 25th May 2024, the Kulgam Administration took proactive measures to not only enhance voter awareness but also contribute to the welfare of the environment.

About the initiatives taken by the District administration, the District Election Officer Kulgam, Athar Amir Khan said that through collaborative efforts with locals, youth and volunteers each polling station has become a beacon of greenery and ecological consciousness.

The plantation drives serve as a testament to the district’s commitment to fostering a culture of civic responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The DEO said that Drive not only aims to enhance voter awareness but also to contribute to environmental sustainability.

He also appealed to the people to use their right to vote on 25th May 2024.

Pertinent to mention that such concerted efforts not only enriches the local ecosystem but also underscores the pivotal role of communities in shaping a greener and more participatory democracy.

Meanwhile, SVEEP Team under the supervision of DEO Kulgam has also planted thousands of plants including Deodar, conifer and other plants.

The District has started plantation drives from day of the announcement of Elections GELS-2024 in the Country under the theme ‘VOTE AND PLANT FOR FUTURE’ and DEO Kulgam along with his Team is taking personal efforts to take this message to every Voter of the District and the Country.