Director Sericulture chairs meeting on silkworm seed distribution

SRINAGAR: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K, chaired a significant meeting today to discuss the strategic distribution of Silkworm Seed and the subsequent cocoon production plan for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Directorate of Sericulture Headquarter. The Director had a threadbare discussion with all the Officers/ field functionaries of the department and experts in the field of Kashmir Division and deliberated on the meticulous planning required to ensure optimal silkworm seed distribution and enhancement of cocoon production in the region. During the meeting it was decided that 8.00 Lac Dfls of quality Silkworm Seed shall be distributed among the farmers during current year for Silk Cocoon production. Various aspects related to silkworm seed distribution, including procurement, quality control, and distribution mechanisms, were thoroughly reviewed. Strategies to streamline cocoon production processes, enhance yield were discussed in detail.

The Director stressed the importance of adopting modern techniques and best practices to optimize sericulture output while ensuring sustainability and environmental responsibility. He called for collaborative efforts between department, research institutions, and stakeholders to leverage technological advancements and innovative solutions in sericulture.

Furthermore, the Director reiterated the department’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to sericulture farmers and entrepreneurs, including access to financial assistance, technical guidance, and establishment of Cocoon Auction Markets. He encouraged participants and all stakeholders to achieve the envisioned growth targets and establish Jammu & Kashmir as a prominent hub for silk production.

In addition to discussing seed distribution, the Director Sericulture J&K took the opportunity to commemorate Labour Day, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of workers in the Sericulture Industry. Labour Day serves as a poignant reminder of the dedication and hard work exhibited by individuals across various sectors, including sericulture, whose efforts are instrumental in deriving economic growth and development.

As the meeting concluded, the Director Sericulture J&K expressed his confidence in the collective efforts of the sericulture community to realize the shared goal of enhancing Silkworm Seed, Cocoon and Silk production and fostering socio-economic prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Director Sericulture J&K later inaugurated the distribution of Silkworm Seed for Field Rearing. This ceremonial inauguration marked the commencement of field activities, symbolizing a new chapter in the journey towards enhanced cocoon production and economic prosperity for the region.