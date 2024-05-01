DC Kupwara visits flood affected areas of Handwara

KUPWARA: After recent flash floods, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, today visited various flood affected areas of Handwara sub-division to take stock of the situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara, Aziz Ahmad Rather, accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

On the occasion, DC visited Kawari village, Jaggarpora, Chogal Bungam and Awathkula, and took stock of the damages caused by the recent flash floods in these areas.

The DC also interacted with the flood affected residents and assured them of every possible support from the District Administration.