‘Honouring Heroes’: CEO SSCL inspects construction of ‘Balidan Stamb’

SRINAGAR: The CEO,SSCL Dr.Owais Ahmed IAS along with Chief Engineer SSCL,Executive Engineers SSCL,General Manager (UP&D),Senior officials from SMC,SSCL and line Departments today conducted on-spot inspection of the ongoing construction of the Balidan Stambh monument at Pratab Park.

During the inspection, the CEO closely examined the progress of the construction work, emphasizing adherence to architectural plans, structural integrity, and overall project timelines. The CEO expressed satisfaction with the dedication and skill exhibited by the construction teams involved in bringing the Balidan Stambh to life.

The Balidan Stambh, a tribute to the sacrifices of our heroes, holds great significance and is set to become a symbol of remembrance and honor. The CEO of SSCL reiterated the organization’s commitment to ensure that the Balidan Stambh is completed with the utmost care.

The monument is expected to stand as a timeless reminder of the valor and sacrifices of those who have served our nation with bravery and dedication.