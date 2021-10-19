Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
India
··1 min read

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

19OCT2U scaled

JAMMU: Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu, they said.

 

Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley.

Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month.


svg%3E
Previous
After backlash, FabIndia withdraws ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ ad
svg%3E
Next
US shocker: Man rapes woman on moving train, commuters’ record assault on phone
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor