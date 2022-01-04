When her mother Amrita Singh sang `Jab Hum Jawan Hoonge’ in Betaab at Pahalgam, little did she know that her daughter Sara Ali Khan too would fall in love with Kashmir.

Sara is missing the mountains so much that she shared throwback pictures of her visit to the valley. “Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback,” she wrote on her Instagram page

Sara posted several unseen pictures from the Kashmir trip with her Instagram family. They show her sitting by the lake, enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir, enjoying with her gang, and more. In one of the pictures, she could be seen doing yoga.

Her throwback pictures have notched over 12 lakh views. It has clocked thousands of comments.

Last year, the actor visited Kashmir and posted pictures and videos. She visited different places of worship and shared the photos and videos on Instagram with her fans and followers.

“Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav’ #kashmir #jannat #peace #merabharatmahan (sic),” she wrote last year.