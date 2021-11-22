Sports betting is on the rise in India. This is something that doesn’t come across as surprising because we all know how much Indians love sports and gambling. In particular, cricket is the most-loved sport in the country and you can be sure that millions of people here would bet on major cricket events like the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup each year.

While 2021 is about to end and the T20 World Cup has recently concluded with Australia as the champions, cricket fans still have plenty of matches to look forward to before welcoming 2022. The Big Bash League and The Ashes Series are set to start in December and you still have an ample amount of time to prepare for your bets.

Whether you’re new to cricket betting or not, punters are constantly on the lookout for the best odds to bet on. However, now that betting is extremely popular in the country, looking for the right bookie can be a tedious task. Fortunately, you don’t have to look any further because we’ll be talking about the three best cricket betting sites in India that you should check out.

10CRIC India

When in India, when it comes to cricket betting, only a few sites would be highly recommended by the locals and one of them is 10CRIC. Punters can bet online with the best betting site 10CRIC without much of a hassle even if the company is based offshore. 10CRIC is focused on catering to Indian players and punters and you can be sure that your experience on the site is convenient.

Aside from the site, 10CRIC also has an app that you can download for an Android or iOS device on its official site. It doesn’t just offer odds on cricket as it also offers over 60,000 betting odds on other sports too including football, tennis, volleyball, badminton, and basketball. Since it’s a site focused on Indian punters, it also has a section for major cricket events like the IPL and The Ashes that you can check out.

The most convenient Indian payment solutions are also available on the app and site like VISA and MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, AstroPay, ecoPayz, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It also allows Indian players and punters to transact with the local currency.

Aside from sports betting, users can also take advantage of the site’s big casino gaming catalog with games from providers like Evolution Gaming, MicroGaming, BetSoft, Big Time Gaming, iSoftBet, and many more.

Parimatch

Another great bookie with great cricket betting odds is Parimatch which is one of the established bookies that are based in Europe. Parimatch also has a rich sports betting selection. On the site, you can also find odds on basketball, football, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, ice hockey, American football, boxing, beach volleyball, darts, MMA, horse racing, and motorsports.

It also has a casino where you can play games like slots from providers like Novomatic, EGT, Playson, JetX, Ruby Play, Platipus, No Limit City, inBet, One Touch, MPlay, Green Jade Games, Game Beat, TCG, and many more. If you’re into live casino gaming, Parimatch has a selection from Evolution Gaming and Ezugi.

When it comes to payment methods, customers can use their VISA and MasterCard, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton, ApplePay, and many more. It also has a downloadable app for both Android and iOS users.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the biggest and most popular betting sites worldwide and it is also great for Indian casino players and punters. Aside from cricket it also offers plenty of odds on other sports too like baseball, basketball, boxing football, cycling, darts, formula 1, Gaelic sports, golf, ice hockey, and many more.

When it comes to casino gaming, it has games from providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Red Tiger, Play’n Go, Novomatic, ELK Studios, Rabcat, 1×2 Gaming, Thunderkick, IGT, WMS, Bally, Barcrest, and many more. Bet365 takes pride in its partnership with over 50 game providers. Players can also download the Bet365 app from the official site if they have either Android or iOS device.

What to Consider When Shopping for a Betting Site

These are just three of the best cricket betting sites that are worth checking out for Indian punters. Overall, what you should keep in mind when looking for the right bookie is convenience. Know that what’s convenient for others may not be for you and this is something to consider when thinking about payment options and gaming varieties. Know that the best bookie will always depend on your betting needs.