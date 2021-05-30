Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
The Kashmir Monitor·
Opinion
··2 min read

A letter to my mom

Dearest mom,

I wish I could go back in time and leave this world with you, because ever since you shuffled off this mortal coil, I have been subjected to so many painful occurrences. All of what I have been going through stems from the day that my aunt adopted me. Not that I didn’t get love and care from her, but the soul-shattering feelings of being separated from my father and siblings never let me live happily, not even for a day. My aunt told me that my father was my uncle. But how could I have accepted it as truth when the blood that runs in my veins clamoured otherwise?!

Mom, I remember the amount of happiness as high as mountains when my father and siblings paid me a brief visit. And I remember the amount of sadness as horrible as anything when it was time to wave each other goodbye. I remember keeping clipped nails of my brother to hug them when I was back at my aunt’s.

Mom, people had never been kind to me. Unless I put on a face full of gloom, I was an infirm insect to be stepped on. And I never dared to stick up for myself. Doing things in my favour felt too dreadful an experience. Thus, I let them swallow this little passive me whole.


Mom, since you’d left this un-bloomed flower too soon, I was in desperate need of my father’s and siblings’ love, of my home. This ‘neediness’ had me weep my heart out in washrooms. There were moments here when I felt totally torn. And there seemed to be none I would pour my heart out to. I was nearly dead; some alive cell lying somewhere deep in my body kept up my survival.

Mom, one day I was travelling to see my siblings, but the car broke down en-route and I cried like a baby. I am afraid to recall my experiences because they bring back the horrors I’d been subjected to, and I am not strong enough to stand them.

Mom, as years wore on, my mental health took a turn for the worse. Brimming with zillions of nasty emotions threatening my life, I started drawing on cigarettes. This has weakened me to the core. But I am afraid nothing seems helping me.

Mom, I have never been to college in three years. I am afraid of everything, of teachers, of students, of lectures. And it feels as if I am losing everyone. I even went to doctors to wipe out this pitiless beast that resides deep within me, but it’s strong enough to come to life time and again.

Mom, I have grown too weak on the inside; at times, I become dangerously suicidal. But then I gaze at my hands, and my conscience curses me right away. I am in pain. In terrible pain!

Mom, I have never seen you, not even in dream. I am in terrible need of your blessings.

Your son,

Faizaan.

(Feedback at [email protected])



Previous
Hotels can’t offer Covid-19 vaccine package, says Centre after Radisson offer goes viral
Next
From creative-active to lazy-lethargic: Story of a teacher
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor