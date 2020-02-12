State
5 ISJK militant associates held: Police
Srinagar, Feb 12: Acting on a specific tip-off, the police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district said it arrested five militant associates and seized arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession.
A police statement said these individuals have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Wani, Nasir Ahmad Wani, Bilal Ahmad Khan and Irfan Ahmad Pathan, all residents of Gundipora Beerwah, and Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Warihama Beerwah.
According to the police, after preliminary enquiry, it was found that these militant associates were affiliated to the militant outfit ISJK and were involved in providing shelter and logistic support to militants.
“A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on,” the police said.
Requisite interventions underway to improve edu standards: Govt
Jammu, Feb 12- Advisor to LG, K. K. Sharma Wednesday said that education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of present dispensation as requisite interventions are underway to improve its imparting besides the content as well.
The Advisor was speaking at the 3rd Annual Conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Coordination Committee (JKPSCC) on the topic “Strengthening quality education in private schools: A Way Forward”, at Teachers Bhawan Gandhinagar Jammu.
Director Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, Secretary School Education, Rafi Ahmed, Chairman JKPSCC Swami Parmanand Saraswati, President Rameshwar Manhas, Working President Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu, General Secretary Sanjit Kumar, academicians, members of civil society and representatives of private schools from different districts of Union Territory (UT) were present.
The Advisor said that sustained efforts are underway for improving the educational scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and several schemes are being implemented so that there is a paradigm shift in imparting it besides also providing quality infrastructure to fill in the lacunae, if any. He said that we have to ensure that the youth of the UT are being taught with the latest techniques and interventions so that they can effectively compete at National level bringing laurels to their respective areas.
While referring to the issues projected by the speakers of the Coordination Committee, the Advisor assured them that the suggestions projected by them related to grant of permissions, issuance of NoCs and imparting training to the teachers would be looked into.
Earlier, the Advisor chaired a meeting to review preparations being made for Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit.
The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements being made for road shows at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad and Bangalore being held in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit.
CB arrests CET impersonator after 12 yrs
Jammu, Feb 12: Crime Branch (CB) Jammu on Friday arrested an absconder, who was wanted for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests (CET) after 12 years from Okhla New Delhi.
In an official handout issued here, the CB Jammu spokesperson said that Tariq Arafat S/o Zahid Hussain R/o Bhokanpur R/o Landura Tehsil Rurki, District Haridwari ( Uttrakand) was involved in the instant case for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in the year 2005 for selection in different professional courses viz MBBS, BDS.
The accused charged with FIR No. 38/2005 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471,120-B/RPC P/S Crime Branch, Jammu was produced before the Court of law.
Giving the background of the case, the official spokesperson said that the investigation of the case was closed as proved and charge sheet-was produced before the Court against the accused among other six co-accused persons in the case on 27th June 2008.
“The absconder had gone underground to evade his arrest since November 2008 and the Court had issued arrest warrant against the accused u/s 512 CrPC for his arrest after production of charge-sheet,” read the official press note.
It further read that the instant case came to be registered on the revelation of facts surfaced during the investigation of case FIR No. 11/2004 that some candidates appearing in CET conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in the year 2005 have managed their selection in different professional courses by impersonation and fraud.
No info on ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’: Govt in Parl
New Delhi, Feb 11: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has no information on any group called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.
Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.
“No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency,” he said.
The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.
The questions included whether an organisation called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ has been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry or any central/state law enforcement agency, whether the terminology ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.