2 civilians injured in Habak grenade blast
Srinagar, Jan 8: At least two civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.
They said the area was cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.
SMHS hospital sans life-saving drugs: No country for hemophilia patients
Srinagar, Jan 8: When 27-year-old hemophiliac Yasmeen (name-changed) bled from her mouth, she immediately rushed to Day Care Centre at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, only to find that it has run out of medicines.
“After an hour long wait, the doctor told me that the supplies haven’t been restocked and we should come after a week. I felt deflated on hearing this. It seemed as if death stood seconds away from me,” she said
Yasmeen is among 100 hemophilia patients including children at SMHS Hospital who are susceptible to life threatening diseases due to non- availability of drugs.
Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder that keeps blood from clotting and leads to excessive internal or external bleeding. The treatment is very expensive. A single dose of the clotting factor costs from Rs 4,000 to Rs 24,000.
“Majority of the patients, particularly children, require three doses of the clotting factors (factor-VI, VIII and IX) every week to prevent internal injuries and deformities in the bones. There are some patients who need to take the factor two times a day,” an official at SMHS Hospital said.
There are around 327 patients (310 males and 17 females) registered with the Centre — a lone tertiary-care facility in Kashmir.
President of Hemophilia Society of Kashmir Syed Majid Qadri said patients are without anti-hemophilia drugs like Factor IX, Feiba, and Wanvilibrand Factor.
“Government Medical College Srinagar has failed to procure these drugs for the needy patients despite obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) from Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation. The authorities are playing with the precious lives of patients,” he said.
Qadri said due lack of anti-hemophilia drugs, patients are given FFP which has resulted in multiple ailments, infections and deformities.
“The doctors posted at Day Care Centre of SMHS Hospital have no specialization to tackle the problems of hemophilia patients. They are violating the guidelines of World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) as patients are provided less dosage than the recommended norms,” he said.
Qadri said inappropriate treatment, imbalanced dosage, inefficient prescription and unnecessary referral of patients, to other units was a clear violation of WFH guidelines.
“Day Care Centre building has been converted into a store, leaving hardly any space for treatment of hemophilia patients. The laboratory has been occupied, making hardly any space for the required machinery, which results in improper analysis. Physiotherapy equipment is rusting in the boxes”, he said.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir H Chowdhary said they are already in the process of replenishing the drugs. “The medicines will be made available to them in two to three days,” he said.
Fallout of internet gag: Class X result now just SMS away
Srinagar, Jan 8: Forget internet, class 10 result will now be just an SMS (Short Messaging Services) away in Kashmir.
Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), this year the result will be sent to the candidates via SMS to overcome the roadblock created by internet shutdown.
Post abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has witnessed longest ever internet clampdown. One such hurdle was created when the officials found it difficult to digitize the results in absence of internet.
After threadbare discussions JKBOSE decided to deliver the results through SMS.
“Before announcing results, we will issue a notice through print and electronic media. A phone number will be given out on which every student can message his/her enrollment number to get their results,” Joint Secretary Secrecy, Arif Akhoon, told The Kashmir Monitor.
Besides, he said, JKBOSE will upload results on their official website. “People who have access to internet can get results from our website also,” he said.
Akhoon said that more gazettes will be published this year and made available in every district for the convenience of students .
Another official at JKBOSE said that they have already completed the result procedure but due to the unavailability of internet it could not be uploaded.
“Earlier we had planned to publish results in newspapers, but the plan was not found feasible since it would have occupied at least 30-50 pages. So we dropped the idea,” he said.
The official said that non-availability of internet services has made declaration of result complicated process.
SMS service however has failed to cheer the students having either prepaid mobiles or living in far flung areas. Around 65000 students from Kashmir appeared in the class 10th examination which commenced on October 29 and culminated on November 16 last year.
Forget Smart City: Sixty percent of Srinagar lacks drainage
Srinagar, Jan 8: Forget smart city, over 737 kilometers of Srinagar is without drainage system.
Thanks to sloppy administration, only nine of the 20 drainage projects have been completed so far in Srinagar, which is being molded as smart city.
An official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said summer capital city has only 40 percent drainage system in place. “Out of 1283 kilometers, we have completed only 546 kilometers of drainage for the last 10 years. Over 737 kilometers of Srinagar is without drainage system,” he said.
Neither SMC nor Public Works Department has in recent years, been able to resolve the issue which time and again causes inconvenience to people.
Official document of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that in 2019-20 around 20 project of Srinagar drainage were taken up, however only nine have been completed so far.
“Fifty percent work on 60 meter drain at Shahanshah colony has been completed. The project has come at an estimated cost of around Rs nine lakh, however, only Rs 4.45 lakh have been released,” the document says.
Similarly, sixty per cent work on storm water drain at Bhagaat Shora, Sheish Bagh, Ellahi Bagh has been completed. The cost of the is estimated at Rs 58 lakh. However, only 19 lakh have been released so far.
Only 75 percent work on the drain at Kitab lane Rajbagh Srinagar has been completed. Of the total project cost of Rs 41.25 lakh, only Rs 14.39 lakh have been released so far.
An official said funds shortage is the main reason for incomplete projects.
“The drainage system does not exist in 60 percent area of Srinagar district. The unplanned constructions are main reasons for poor drainage system in the Valley,” he added.
Executive Engineer, City Drainage, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary told Kashmir Monitor that 50 per cent work on approved projects of drainage has been completed. “However work is going on to achieve 100 percent target in Srinagar city. Work will be completed by February 2020”, he said.