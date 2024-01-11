Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent directorial venture, ‘12th Fail’, has emerged as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. The movie has been rated 9.2 on the platform, surpassing big releases of 2023 such as ‘Oppenheimer’ (8.4) and ‘Barbie’ (6.9).

12TH FAIL TOPS THE GLOBAL LIST

The Vikrant Massey-starrer is not only the highest-rated Indian film, but also the highest-rated film of the year 2023 on IMDb. Among the films that received votes of at least 20,000 users on IMDb, ‘12th Fail’ has topped the list with 9.2, followed by ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (8.6), ‘Oppenheimer’ (8.4) and ‘Godzilla Minus One’ (8.4) .

‘12th Fail’ also topped IMDb’s Top 250 Indian films list. The biographical drama has been receiving love from the audience since its release in theatres and later on OTT. The movie also had a good theatrical run.

’12th Fail’ is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film features Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles. ‘12th Fail’ is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

