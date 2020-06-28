1.10 lakh students bear brunt as BOSE drags feet over bi-annual exams in Kashmir

Srinagar: Uncertainty looms large over the bi-annual examination of class 10th and 12th in the Kashmir valley.

All the educational institutions including schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir are closed while all the examinations have been either postponed or candidates have been given mass promotion.

The bi-examination of class 10th and 12th was scheduled to be held from March. However, due to the outbreak of the virus, it was deferred.

Candidates who have failed in some subjects in annual examinations of 10th or 12th have been given only provisional admission in the next class. Their admission will be confirmed only after they clear backlog subjects.

“I am very confused about the examination. If bi-annual exams of 10th class will not be conducted on time, I will lose my one year because I will not be allowed to sit in the annual 11th class examinations” said a student

An official at JK BOSE said that they have not taken any decision on bi-annual examination of 10th and 12th. However, he said in view of prevailing situation bi-annual candidates of 11th class have been promoted to the 12th class.

Joint secretary, examination wing, J&K BOSE Ajaz Hakak said there are around 70,000 candidates of 10th class, and 40,000 candidates of 12th class who have to appear for bi-annual exams.

“We have not taken any decision for holding examination due to the prevailing situation. We are exploring other possibilities. The final decision will come after meeting with concerned authorities,” he said.