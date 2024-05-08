DC Budgam takes stock of Hajj-2024 arrangements

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo along with SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar today visited Srinagar International Airport Humhama to take stock of the arrangements put in place in connection with smooth departure of Hajj Pilgrims 2024 commencing from 9th of this month.

During the visit, the DC took stock of facilities including availability of clean drinking water, medical facilities, refreshment, volunteer services, and traffic management in and outside of airport premises besides immigration check facilities and baggage carrying facilities.

The DC was accompanied by SSP Budgam, Nikhil Borkar, Director Airport Authority Srinagar Javed Anjum, Commandant CISF Dharmender Yadav, ADDC Budgam, CPO Budgam and other officers and officials of various other departments.