NEP 2020: IUST introduces innovative undergraduate progs

AWANTIPORA: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is launching two Innovative undergraduate programs in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With a focus on academic excellence and industry relevance, these programs signify a significant step forward in higher education.

The Four-year Undergraduate program in Economics will offer specializations in Financial Economics, Quantitative Economics, and Development Economics, also. The program integrates cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), along with internship opportunities for practical experience.

The undergraduate program offered by the department of Journalism and Mass Communication is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving media landscape. This innovative curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills, emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, and ethical journalism practices.

Both programs exemplify IUST’s commitment to academic excellence and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.