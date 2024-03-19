MrBeast Announces “Biggest Game Show In History” With $5 Million Cash Prize

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has announced that he is working on “the largest game show in history” in association with Prime Video. In a recent post on X, the YouTube creator revealed that the reality game show will feature over a thousand participants who will compete for a $5 million cash prize. The whopping sum is touted as the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.

The competitive reality series will be based on his YouTube show and titled ‘Beast Games’ which has been one of the most popular series on YouTube in recent years.

”Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show,” he wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. MrBeast will serve as host and will also be the executive producer of the show. No premiere date has been set for the show and not much of the details have been revealed yet.

”My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I needed to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud,” the 25-year-old creator said in a statement.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said.

Mr Donaldson is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational YouTube videos that centre on viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges, stunts and massive giveaways.

He has been one of the most successful creators in YouTube history, with around 245 million subscribers, more than any other individual creator. The YouTube star generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year with his fascinating competition videos.

