LS poll: Expenditure Observer of B’la PC chairs review meeting

BARAMULLA: In a concerted effort to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process, Election Expenditure Observer (EO) for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Sita Ram Meena today chaired a review meeting at Dak Bunglow here with the concerned teams responsible for regulating expenditure of the candidates and political parties contesting the Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting was attended by the Returning Officer for 1-Baramulla PC, Minga Sherpa, nodal officers of Expenditure Monitoring Committees, Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs), Video Viewing Teams (VVTs), Model Code of Conduct, Accounting Teams, from all the 4 district which are part of 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

At the outset, the EO was given a detailed briefing by RO 1-Baramulla PC and representatives from all the districts falling under 1-Baramulla PC, regarding the formation of Expenditure Monitoring Teams, SSTs, VSTs, and VVTs and Accounting Teams, established to oversee the expenditures of candidates participating in the Elections and to enforce and inspect violations of the Model Code of Conduct as per the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The EO was further informed that the administration has made all necessary preparations, with different teams collaborating effectively to ensure a level playing field for the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha and to guarantee free, fair, and seamless conduct of elections from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking during the meeting, the EO emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate expenditure records while adhering to legal expenditure limits of the candidates in accordance with the guidelines outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sita Ram further directed the officers and concerned team members, instructing them to prevent any illicit or illegal activities by political parties aimed at enticing voters during the election period.

Later, EO accompanied by the RO and other team of officers visited various Static Surveillance Team (SST) sites in Baramulla district to ensure compliance to the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct and to prevent any malpractices.