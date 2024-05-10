Man dies of electrocution in Budgam, locals allege negligence by PDD

Budgam, May: A 41-year-old man died of electric shock while cutting grass at his land in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said the man received an electric shock when he suddenly came in contact with a live wire.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby health center, where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

He has been identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar (41) son of Mohammad Sultan Dar of Chewdara Beerwah.

Meanwhile, locals held a protest outside the hospital premises, alleging negligence on the part of PDD as transmission lines are lying low, which is a threat to lives.

The official said that police have taken cognizance of the incident