May 9, 2024

Bigg Boss 16 Star Abdu Rozik Set to Tie the Knot in July

May 10, 2024

Mumbai: Social media sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant, Abdu Rozik, has found the love of his life and is all set to tie the knot on July 7. The 20-year-old social media sensation took to his Instagram and dropped a surprise video of himself sharing the big news.

In the video, he was seen seated on a couch, wearing a crisp, black and white tuxedo.

He wrote in the caption, “I never imagined in my life that I would be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life, 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged (sic).

Abdu is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old girl.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

