CS condoles demise of former CS Moosa Raza

SRINAGAR, MAY 09: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today condoled the demise of former Chief Secretary of J&K, Moosa Raza who breathed his last recently at the age of 87 at Chennai.

In his condolence message, Dulloo remembered Moosa as a very erudite officer who has guided many towards making a mark in administration. He eulogized his role in steering J&K proficiently during most trying times.

He called him a very upright officer who chiseled the career of many young officers during those times. He called his departure a great loss felt personally by him.

A condolence meeting was also chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shaleen Kabra and was attended by Administrative Secretaries from both Srinagar and Jammu. He took this occasion to offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government. The gathering observed 2 minutes of silence and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Moosa Raza, an IAS officer of the 1960 batch of Gujarat cadre, was a veteran bureaucrat who held various important positions in the State as well as the Center. He remained Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from 9th May 1988 to 23rd January 1990 and also as Secretary to the Government of India in the Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Steel. He also served as an advisor to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Raza also remained active during his post-retirement life. He authored many books like “Kashmir: Land of Regrets”, “Of Nawabs and Nightangles” and “Of Giants and windmills-An Autobiography”. He remained as Chairman of Southern Indian Education Trust and played a key role in the construction of the India Islamic Cultural Center in New Delhi. Shri Moosa Raza worked extensively on education and learning. Recognizing his contribution in diverse fields, he was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2010 by the Govt. of India.