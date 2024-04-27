4 notorious drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act

SOPORE: Acting tough against the drug peddlers/smugglers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked 4 notorious drug peddlers under PIT NDPS Act in Sopore after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

The four notorious drug peddlers identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid Khan resident of Model Town C Sopore, Waseem Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammad Akbar Hajam resident of Dooru Peer Mohalla, Shahbaz Ahmad Dangroo son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dangroo resident of Machipora Bomai Sopore and Sharafatullah Shah son of Muzaffar Ahmad Shah resident of Shalpora Sopore A/P Shalimar Colony Sopore have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug peddlers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were still involved in drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to the local youth of the Police District Sopore and other areas of the district. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two drug Peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Qazigund during patrolling at Gulabbugh near Khatana Petrol Pump intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag. During search, officers were able to recover 4.3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in the said bag from his possession. He has been identified as Balwinder Kumar son of Mewa Ram a resident of Ratharwan, Pathankot. Moreover, police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Naibasti Qaimoh intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, officers were able to recover 2Kgs of Charas like substance filled in the nylon bag. The accused has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Allaie son of Abdul Khaliq Allaie resident of Chinigam Chanpora, Frisal. Bothe the accused drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“General public is requested to come forward or Dial 112 with any information regarding drug peddling/anti-social activity in their vicinity and extend their cooperation to Police in eradicating the drug menace from the society,” a police statement said.