General Observer conducts inspection of polling stations

GANDERBAL: The General Observer for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Mukul Kumar today visited Kangan Sub-division to have a firsthand appraisal of arrangements being put in place at polling stations for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The General Observer, accompanied by CEO SDA, Farooq Ahmad Baba; SDM Kangan, Nuzhat K Qurashi, Executive Engineers from R&B Sub Division Kangan and Ganderbal, meticulously assessed required facilities in polling stations, accessibility for voters and the overall atmosphere within the polling stations.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles, the General Observer diligently scrutinized several polling stations including Pink Polling Station Kangan to ensure that all arrangements were conducted in accordance with the ECI guidelines.

The General Observer was satisfied with the required arrangements being put in place especially at Pink Polling Station Kangan.

Furthermore, the General Observer reaffirmed the commitment to impartiality and neutrality in overseeing the electoral process. By maintaining rigorous scrutiny and vigilance, the General Observer aims to instill confidence among voters and stakeholders in the integrity of the electoral process in the district.