BJP organises rally to support ‘like-minded candidates’

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srinagar District organized a roadshow cum rally in the Chanapora constituency today. Under the leadership of Ashok Bhat, District President of Bharatiya Janata Party Srinagar District, a roadshow was arranged by the BJP Chanapora constituency to demonstrate their strength and support like-minded party candidates in the upcoming elections.

The rally started from the BJP District Headquarters at Jawahar nagar, Srinagar, and culminated at Rawathpora, Barzulla, Srinagar. Along the way, the rally passed through Rambagh, Natipora, Chanapora, Barzulla, and adjoining areas. The rally was part of a larger campaign initiated by the BJP Srinagar District to support candidates from like-minded parties participating in the elections.

Speaking at the end of the rally, Ashok Bhat emphasized that although the BJP is not contesting parliamentary elections in Kashmir, they are backing candidates from parties that share common ground for a brighter and prosperous India. He viewed this as an opportunity for the people of Kashmir to reject candidates from regional political parties that have plagued Kashmir for the past seventy years, perpetuating family rule and politics. He urged workers to educate the masses about these candidates’ misdeeds to keep them from winning.

The rally was organized by Altaf Pandith, the Chanapora Constituency President, along with his team.