KU, Intel India sign MoU to create future AI workforce

SRINAGAR: In a significant development towards advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital readiness under the initiative ‘AI for Future Workforce’ programme, the University of Kashmir (KU) and Intel India, signed and formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train human resource and also to introduce courses based on the ‘AI for Future Workforce’ programme.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal signed the MoU at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, GoI, K Sanjay Murthy; Deputy Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Devendra Kumar Sharma; President, Intel India, Gokul V Subramaniam; Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Client Platform, Veerappan Swaminathan; Founder Director Sustainable Living Labs, Singapore Systems, Intel besides vice chancellors of different universities were present on the occasion, an official statement issued here read.

“The MoU emphasises the commitment of the varsity to equip the students and the faculty for the AI landscape and enhancing their employability in the digital age,” an official spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal and other policymakers present during the event emphasised that any digital transformation first requires capacity building of public sector leaders or the current workforce working on policy development and implementation.