DEO Sgr, YSS organise special voter awareness campaign

SRINAGAR: A special voter awareness programme was organised on Thursday by the District Election Officer Srinagar in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar and School Education Department Kashmir in Srinagar. The glittering awareness programme was organised since the electoral process has already started across the country. The diverse awareness programme was organised near Historical Clock Tower Ghanta Ghar Lalchowk here. Among other Departments, the Department of Youth Services and Sports showcased a mega sports display in the sports disciplines of Martial Arts, Table Tennis, Chess and Carrom. A large number of student players while expressing their talents attracted a large number of spectators.

Bilal Mohi ud Din, District Development Commissioner Srinagar who is also District Election Officer Srinagar, Deputy Director Tourism Mantasha Bint Rashid along-with other dignitaries witnessed the programme and interacted with participants to boost their morale. Meanwhile a group of artists displayed some beautiful paintings on canvas depicting the voter awareness among masses.The show ended with a Nukad Natak demonstrating the role of women voters and first time young voters. District Election Officer Srinagar shared his pleasantries for demonstrating the sports demos and applauded the efforts done by the DYSSO Srinagar. Ghulam Hassan Lone DYSSO Srinagar along with ZPEO and Senior Officials of the Department had made the best of the arrangements for the successful conduct of the awareness programme.