GMC Sgr concludes program on Regional Surgical Disorder

SRINAGAR: The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has concluded an educational initiative aimed at enriching the understanding of regional surgical disorders among undergraduate MBBS students.

Under the guidance of Prof (Dr) Iqbal Saleem Mir, Head of the Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery at GMC Srinagar, this program represents a significant advancement in medical education and professional growth.

Part of the Laparoscopic Skill Advancement Program (LAPSAP), the initiative brought together students and faculty members for a day of informative discussions and hands-on learning activities.

Through presentations and interactive workshops, students explored a wide array of topics including gastrointestinal disorders and urological conditions, gaining practical insights into diagnosis and treatment approaches.

Prof (Dr) Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar, commended the initiative as a crucial stride in equipping future medical professionals to tackle the complexities of regional healthcare challenges.

The collaborative efforts of faculty members across departments fostered a comprehensive learning environment, emphasizing not only medical expertise but also cultural sensitivity and empathy in patient care.

The success of this educational endeavor underscores GMC Srinagar’s dedication to fostering excellence in medical education and healthcare delivery.

By offering students a platform to delve into intricate surgical disorders under expert guidance, the program plays a pivotal role in shaping a proficient and compassionate healthcare workforce for the region.

The positive impact of the program reflects the concerted efforts of participants, faculty members, and stakeholders, highlighting a shared commitment to advancing medical knowledge and enhancing patient outcomes in the community.