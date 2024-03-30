Yoga vs. Gym: Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Are all yogis vegetarians?

How does one begin to learn yoga?

Do you need to give up on certain foods and habits?

Radhika Iyer is a yogini, mountaineer, philanthropist and co-founder of Anahata Organics, a sustainable lifestyle brand.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Radhika benefitted from training in yoga and meditation.

Radhika has been helping individuals develop a positive mindset through wellness activities that engage the mind, body and soul for over two decades now.

Anonymous: Do I need to be a vegetarian to learn yoga?

Are there any foods that I need to give up in order to benefit from yoga?

Namaste! Start your journey of yog abhyas and let that practice show you the way.

You do not have to leave anything. Let your body guide you to where you need to go.

Anonymous: Which is more effective for weight loss: Yoga or gym workouts?

Namaste! I think the focus should be more on inch loss than weight loss, trust me.

A combination of both, in case you are not a yoga person, otherwise five days of yogasana abhyas and one day of weight training should work wonders. Try it out.

Ashish: Hi. After my gym in morning, I take breakfast because I need to go to office.

I take protein powder shake after my breakfast while going to office.

Is that OK or protein should be taken first?

The International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends protein for muscle gain right after your workout.

Fifteen to 60 minutes after a workout, the body has an anabolic window in which it can get the most out of taking protein.

Try incorporating more natural protein in your diet for even better results.

Soak 40 grams each of chole chana (chickpeas), whole green moong and kidney beans or rajma overnight.

The next morning, pressure cook them in the same soaked water for about 1 whistle!

Add fresh curd, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, coriander and apples along with lime juice, salt and pepper.

Consume this three days a week for vitality and strength that no protein powder can provide.

