Meet Rumy Alqahtani, Saudi Arabia’s First-Ever Miss Universe

Saudi Arabia is preparing to make its debut in the prestigious Miss Universe beauty pageant this year, with Rumy Alqahtani, a model hailing from Riyadh, set to represent the nation on the global stage.

Ms. Alqahtani, boasting a million followers on Instagram, announced her participation by sharing a photo of herself donning a silver sequin gown adorned with the “Miss Universe Saudi Arabia” sash and the Saudi flag. In her announcement, she expressed her honor at being part of Miss Universe 2024, noting that this marks Saudi Arabia’s inaugural entry into the competition.

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

Rumy Alqahtani is a runway model and influential figure on social media platforms, originating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in dentistry and is proficient in Arabic, French, and English. Ms. Alqahtani gained recognition in the beauty pageant circuit through her participation in various international competitions, including the Miss and Mrs. Global Asian contest held in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe. She has garnered numerous prestigious titles, such as Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East, Miss Arab World Peace, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia), as reported by Emirates Woman. Ms. Alqahtani harbors a passion for travel and has explored several countries, including the UAE, Egypt, and Italy, as evident from her social media presence. In February 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appointed Ms. Alqahtani as a Goodwill Ambassador to advocate against the violence inflicted upon women and girls. She was also invited as a keynote speaker to the 7th World Summit on Human Rights 2024 in Geneva.

The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe 2024 pageant is scheduled to take place in Mexico on September 18. Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe from Nicaragua, will pass her crown on to her successor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)