Worst Wednesday: Highest (493) cases, most (13) deaths as Kashmir COVID crisis deepens

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 493 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day figure so far in this pandemic, taking the tally to 11,666 in the Union Territory.

The day was also the worst when it comes to human losses as 13 people passed away of the virus, all in Kashmir.

Of the fresh cases, 57 were reported from Jammu while the rest 436 were from Kashmir.

Among the fresh cases include forty persons under “police custody”, eight doctors, 11 Army personnel besides 18 from police headquarters here.

Giving district wise details, officials said that Srinagar alone reported 153 cases, Baramulla 44, Kulgam 47, Shopian 3, Anantnag 72, Kupwara 10, Pulwama 41, Budgam 42, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 6, Jammu 15, Udhampur 1, Ramban 6, Rajouri 3, Samba 24, Poonch 1, Doda 4 and Kishtwar 3 cases.

Officials at SKIMS Soura said that out of 1,944 samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital on Wednesday, 122 returned positive for the virus.

They said that 38 are from Pulwama, 30 from Srinagar, 19 from police headquarters, 12 from Bandipora, seven from Anantnag, six from Kupwara, three from Ganderbal and Baramulla, two from Budgam and one each from Kulgam and Doda.

13 DEATHS, ALL IN KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir reported its highest rise in Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday with the virus claiming 13 lives. The fresh deaths take the fatality count due the virus to 208 in J&K.

Official sources said that among the deaths, 10 were reported from SKIMS. The three other fatalities were reported at SMHS hospital, Srinagar and GMC Anantnag.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of the SKIMS Soura, said a 60-year-old woman from Sopore who was admitted on July 13 as a “case of SAH (Subarachnoid haemorrhage) passed away at 4:00 am. on Wednesday.”

He said that an 85-year-old from Ladoora area of the district who was referred from GMC Baramulla “as a diagnosed case of COVID positive with hypertension, CVD, COPD bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP)” died at 6:30 am.

Later, at around 7 am, a 60-year-old man from Hathlango Sopore with underlying “hypertension, hypothyroid, BHP B/L CAP” died at the hospital, Professor Jan said.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man from Lal Bazaar Srinagar who was admitted on July 13 as a “case of ARDS and was Covid positive” died at 2:00 am, Professor Jan said.

Prior to him, Professor Jan said, a 70-year-old man from Illahi Bagh Srinagar who was admitted on July 5 “as a case of hypertension, B/l CAP, Shock and MODS” died at 12 midnight. The fatality from southern Kashmir district, Professor Jan said that a 77-year-old man from New Colony Pulwama died at 12:30 a.m.

“He was admitted on July 11 in ward 2A as a case of CAP and was Covid positive,” he added.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that a 60-year-old man from Saida Kadal Srinagar died at 8:30 am today.

Admitted on July 14, the sexagenarian was in medical emergency and his sample was taken yesterday. “The body was kept in mortuary and the patient tested covid-19 positive,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza said that a 70-year-old patient from Rathsuna area of the central Kashmir district was found positive for Covid-19 after death today. She also died at SKIMS.

A senior doctor at SKIMS told GNS that a 22-year-old woman from Liver Anantnag died at the tertiary care hospital this afternoon. “Her attendants forcibly took the body,” he said. Later, the local authorities in her hometown persuaded upon the family to take all measures. “Better sense prevailed and all covis-19 related guidelines were followed.”

He said that an 80-year-old from Sopore died at 8:10 p.m. “He was admitted on July 10 and diagnosed as case of bilateral CAP, ARDS, type-I respiratory failure and Rh Arthritis,” he said.

The doctor said an elderly woman from Srinagar also died at the hospital in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman from Banglow bagh Baramulla died at a hospital at 5:20 p.m. She was admitted on July 14 and was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary told GNS that a 62-year-old from Baramulla man who was admitted on July 9 and diagnosed as a case of “bilateral pneumonia with diabetes mellitus” died today. “His sample had returned positive for the covid-19,” he added. Later, he said, an 80-year-old man with bilateral pneumonia and other comorbidities died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old male covid-19 patient from Takiya Khrewan died at GMC Anantnag, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Majid Mahrib told GNS. “He was admitted on July 4 and died last night.”

With these deaths, 190 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 50 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (42), Kulgam (22), Shopian (17), Anantnag (17), Budgam (15), eleven each in Jammu and Kupwara, Pulwama (7), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (4) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS inputs)